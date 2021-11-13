COVID-19: 14,292 new infections in Poland, active cases increasing

The Health Ministry announced 14,292 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 3,190,067 including 323,243 still active. The number of active cases increased from 323,035 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 266 new fatalities – 69 from COVID-19 alone and 197 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland increased to 78,821.

Photo: PolandIN

According to the ministry, 470,973 people are quarantined and 2,788,003 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 323,243 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Saturday, a total of 39 854 041 vaccine doses have been administered and 20,134,376 people have been fully vaccinated.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 1,110 out of 1,695 available.

Photo: PolandIN

As of Saturday morning, as many as 253,370,319 coronavirus cases, 5,107,390 deaths and 229,143,230 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 47,834,810, India has the second most with 34,426,036 cases and Brazil third with 21,940,950.