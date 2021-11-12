Our services respond to border crisis in professional manner: President

“Polish soldiers, officers of the Border Guard and the police respond to a hybrid attack on Poland’s border, and at the same time the border of the European Union, in an extremely professional, responsible and brave manner,” said President Andrzej Duda after a meeting with uniformed services in Olsztyn, northern Poland.

Lithuanian parliament supports Poland’s defence of EU eastern border

see more

The President, along with Defence Minister Mariusz Błaszczak, visited the 16th Pomeranian Mechanised Division, where they met soldiers and officers of the Border Guard and Police in connection with the activities carried out on the border with Belarus.

“We discussed possible scenarios for the development of the situation, as well as what our tasks are to be prepared for all possible scenarios of further development, so that our soldiers and officers could perform their service as safely and in the best conditions as possible,” said Andrzej Duda.

The president stressed that they excellently perform their tasks not only on the border line itself, but also in its vicinity, where the services patrol the area and carry out checks.

“I would like to make it clear: There are thousands, or even tens of thousands, because there are over 26,000 police officers who are currently involved in the activities [on the border with Belarus], from all over Poland, for which I am very grateful to them,” he said.

“Soldiers are leaving their homes for entire weeks to serve at the border, to ensure our security and to implement our liabilities stemming from the EU membership,” the president concluded.

“The soldiers of the Polish Army are highly skilled, well-trained, professionals, and take care of safety very well,” said Minister Błaszczak

The head of the Ministry of National Defence pointed out that during the meeting they also discussed how to support soldiers and officers in terms of equipment and the best possible conditions of service, especially in the context of approaching winter.