New laws to allow media in border zone, official says

Deputy Interior Minister Maciej Wąsik said the current emergency laws would remain in place, but amendments could lift some restrictions on journalists and allow them to work in the border area.

Wojciech Olkuśnik/PAP

Journalists could gain access to Poland’s crisis-torn border with Belarus under proposed changes to border protection laws.

The press is currently barred from the border area under the requirements of a state of emergency that has been in force since October.

