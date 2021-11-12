Belarusian, Russian joint military drills seek to ‘heighten tensions’

Przydacz pointed out that "Poland is certainly not interested in any escalation in the border situation."

Piotr Nowak/PAP

A Polish deputy minister of foreign affairs has said that the joint Russian-Belarusian military exercises being held near a large migrant camp are an attempt to “heighten tensions.”

Marcin Przydacz told Radio Zet on Friday that Poland was “very closely watching the events which are taking place.”

“We believe that this is an unnecessary escalation, an attempt to again raise tensions around this difficult border situation,” said the deputy minister.

“I believe that this is absolutely inappropriate and unnecessary. Russian soldiers are not needed there, because it heightens tensions,” added Przydacz.

He pointed out that “Poland is certainly not interested in any escalation in the border situation.”

“However, we perceive steps of this type as attempts to escalate tensions,” he added.

Przydacz also told the radio station that he expected difficult decisions on sanctions on Belarus to be made during a meeting on Monday of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

“There is a list of sanctions on the table,” he said.