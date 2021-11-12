Security official claims migrants on border being told to ‘be patient’

Stanisław Żaryn/Twitter

A senior Polish security official wrote on Twitter on Friday that migrants camped on the Belarusian side of the border with Poland were being told to “hold out for at least another week.”

Stanisław Żaryn, director of Poland’s National Security Department, said that the instructions telling them to “be patient” were intended to place long-term pressure on Poland.

He attached an image to his post which showed the text messages, written in Arabic, and also included audio, which was also in the Arabic language.

In another post, he added that the directives sent to migrants indicated at the same time that Europe knew what was happening on the border with Poland.

“‘All of Europe’ is watching you. If you will be patient, then you will all make it,” continued the instructions.

Stanisław Żaryn added that migrants were also reminded of the 2015 crisis: “In 2015, migrants stayed at the border for almost a month, and they made it.”

The senior security official also added that “the political crisis created by the Belarusian services is intended to inflict a long-term destabilisation of Poland.”

On Thursday, Stanisław Żaryn also wrote on Twitter that further groups of migrants were gathering in Minsk.