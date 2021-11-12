Over 180 km of fencing up on Polish-Belarusian border

IREK DOROZANSKI / POLISH TERRITORIAL DEFENCE FORCE / HANDOUT/PAP/EPA

Polish army units have built over 180 kilometres of fencing on the country’s Belarusian border to stop Middle Eastern migrants from getting into Poland.

The Polish defence ministry wrote on Twitter on Friday that the fence was “effectively hindering illegal attempts to force the border.”

Increasing numbers of migrants are now trying to cross the border from Belarus.

Poland has blamed the crisis on the government of Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian president, which it says is deliberately pushing the migrants into Poland in an attempt to destabilise the EU.

The crisis escalated recently after the migrants launched mass attempts to force the border, resulting in skirmishes with Polish border guards, police and troops.

On Wednesday, the Polish defence minister said that 15,000 soldiers aided by police and border guards were currently stationed at the border. He added that the number of troops would be increased if necessary.

Polish officials have said the border fence is to be completed by the middle of next year.