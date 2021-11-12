British PM commemorates Polish veterans

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson laid a wreath at the Polish War Memorial in Northolt, a town in West London. The statue commemorates Polish airmen, who died while defending the UK during WWII.

“I laid a wreath at the Polish War Memorial in my constituency in memory of all those who gave their lives for our freedom. Their bravery and sacrifice for our country will never be forgotten,” PM Johnson tweeted.

I laid a wreath at the Polish War Memorial in my constituency in memory of all those who gave their lives for our freedom.

Their bravery and sacrifice for our country will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/p8PotmwM6P

— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) November 12, 2021

The monument is located near the Royal Air Force in London’s Borough Hillingdon, where divisions of the Polish Air Forces were stationed during WWII. The Memorial was unveiled in 1948. It was sculpted by Mieczysław Lubelski on the initiative of the Polish Air Force Association.





Names of 1,900 Polish airmen are engraved on the memorial. They fought and died among the Allied forces during WWII.







In September 2020 on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain and the 75th anniversary of the end of the war, the status of the Memorial had been upgraded to “Grade II*” which means that this is a “particularly important building of more than special interest.”