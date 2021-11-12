‘One for all, all for one’: deputy FM on NATO’s statement about migration crisis

NATO supports Poland, Latvia and Lithuania against the hybrid operation of Alyaksandr Lukashenka on our borders, deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz wrote on social media, referring to the statement of the North Atlantic Council, condemning Belarus for fueling the migration crisis.

“All 30 allies on the Polish, Latvian and Lithuanian side, one for all, all for one … Polish diplomacy continues its activities,” Mr Przydacz tweeted, quoting NATO’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, who posted the link to the statement of the North Atlantic Council.







“The North Atlantic Council strongly condemns the continued instrumentalisation of irregular migration artificially created by Belarus as part of hybrid actions targeted against Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia for political purposes,” the statement of the Council published on Friday, reads.







“These callous actions endanger the lives of vulnerable people. NATO Allies stand in solidarity with Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and other Allied nations affected, and support measures, guided by fundamental values and applicable international law, taken by Allies individually and collectively, in response to a situation that requires close coordination with key international partners,” the North Atlantic Council stressed in the communique.

#NATO strongly condemns #Belarus’ hybrid actions targeted against #Poland, #Lithuania & #Latvia. We remain vigilant, continue to monitor the situation & call on Belarus to respect human rights, fundamental freedoms, and abide by international law. https://t.co/DaQ3jB0LpF

— Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) November 12, 2021

“We will remain vigilant against the risk of further escalation and provocation by Belarus at its borders with Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia, and will continue to monitor the implications for the security of the Alliance. NATO Allies call on Belarus to cease these actions, to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms, and to abide by international law,” the statement concludes.