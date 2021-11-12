EC seeks new funds to manage Belarus-Poland border crisis

Marcin Onufryjuk/PAP

The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, has proposed an increase of EUR 25 million in the Integrated Border Management Fund (IBMF) to tackle the security crisis as migrants mass on the Polish-Belarusian border, an EU diplomatic source has told PAP.

According to the source, this is a preliminary proposal that has not yet been approved and is to be consulted with the member states and the European Parliament.

If the negotiations are successful, additional funds will be chanelled to the IBMF, where EUR 7.37 billion was allocated to the EU budget in the financial perspective for 2021-2027.

Thousands of migrants, brought in by the Belarusian regime, camp in the border areas with the intention of getting into Poland, and then further into the European Union. The bloc accuses Belarus of deliberately bringing people on tourist visas to Eastern Europe and then smuggling them to the West.

Due to the escalating crisis over migrants stranded on Poland’s border discussions are ongoing in Brussels on the imposition of further sanctions on Belarus.

At Thursday’s meeting of the UN Security Council, its European members as well as Norway, United Kingdom and USA condemned Belarus for the instrumental treatment of human beings, leading to “destabilisation of the EU’s external border”. Russia, Belarus’s main ally, did not condemn the actions of the Lukashenko regime.