Poland’s industrial output 8.7 pct up y/y in September – Eurostat

Poland’s industrial production increased by 8.7 percent year on year in September 2021, the European statistics office, Eurostat, said on Friday.

In August, Poland’s industrial output grew by 10.5 percent year on year, Eurostat added.

According to the Central Statistical Office (GUS), Poland’s industrial output rose by 8.8 percent year on year in September 2021. Month on month, industrial output decreased by 11.0 percent.

September’s industrial output in eurozone countries rose by 5.2 percent year on year and fell by 0.2 percent month on month.