Over 1,000 migrants camp on Belarusian side of border near Kuźnica

Katarzyna Zdanowicz, a spokeswoman for the Border Guard Unit of the Podlaskie province, reported on Friday that the number of migrants who have set up camp on the Belarusian side near the Polish border crossing at Kuźnica, eastern Poland, has now increased to over a thousand.

She said that on Friday morning a group of several dozen people tried to get through the Belarusian border crossing. “These people wanted to join the group of over a thousand people on the Belarusian side”. She noted that they succeeded in their attempt, but added that this was happening on the Belarusian side of the border.

Ms Zdanowicz also reported that a group of about 40 migrants, mostly women and children, had been brought very close to the border with Poland overnight. The group was pressured by the accompanying Belarusian services to illegally cross the border. She added that this attempt ended in failure and the group left the area.

A larger attempt was also made in the vicinity of Połowce, eastern Poland, where 100 people gathered on the Belarusian side tried to cross the Polish border.

“These people behaved aggressively. They threw stones and branches at the soldiers and officers positioned there,” she said.

Ms Zdanowicz also reported about new provocations by Belarusian soldiers.

“The Belarusian services used a laser that was pointed at the services on our side,” she said, explaining that it was a green, visible laser beam.

She added that its power and whether it can cause eye damage is unknown.