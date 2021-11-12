Over 1,000 migrants now camped on Belarusian side of border near Kuznica

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

A spokeswoman for the Podlasie Border Guard Unit said on Friday that the number of migrants who have set up camp on the Belarusian side near the Polish border at Kuznica has now increased to over a thousand.

Major Katarzyna Zdanowicz spoke about the latest events in the Kuznica area at the Friday briefing, where a large group of migrants have been camped on the Belarusian side of the border with Poland since Monday.

She said that on Friday morning a group of several dozen people tried to get through the Belarusian border crossing. “These people wanted to join the group of over a thousand people on the Belarusian side”. She noted that they succeeded in their attempt, but added that this was happening on the Belarusian side of the border.

Zdanowicz also reported that a group of about 40 people, mostly women and children, had been brought very close to the border with Poland overnight. The group was pressured by the accompanying Belarusian services to illegally cross the border. She added that this attempt ended in failure and the group left the area.

A larger attempt was also made in the vicinity of Polowce, where 100 people gathered on the Belarusian side who tried to cross the Polish border. “These people behaved aggressively. They threw stones and branches at the soldiers and officers positioned there,” she said.

Zdanowicz also informed about a new tactic that took place in two places near Kuznica. “The Belarusian services used a laser that was pointed at the services on our side. This is a clear provocation,” she said and explained that it was a green, visible laser beam.

She added that its power and whether it can cause eye damage is unknown.