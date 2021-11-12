EC wants to allocate EUR 25 million for protection of border with Belarus

“The European Commission has proposed EUR 25 million to protect the border with Belarus in the EU budget for 2022,” the Polish Radio reported.

Thousands of migrants, brought in by the Belarusian regime, are currently stuck in the border areas with the intention of getting into Poland, and then deeper into the EU territory.

The European Union accuses Belarus of deliberately bringing migrants from the Middle East to Eastern Europe on tourist visas and then pushing them to the West in retaliation for sanctions put on the Belarusian regime by the EU.

Due to the escalation of the situation on the border, discussions are ongoing in Brussels on the imposition of further sanctions on Belarus.

At Thursday’s meeting of the UN Security Council, its European members, excluding Russia, and the US condemned Belarus in connection with the migrant crisis and for the instrumental treatment of people, aimed at “destabilisation of the external border of the EU”.