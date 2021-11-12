Poland’s GDP growth close to 5 percent in coming quarters – think-tank

Poland’s GDP growth will be around 5 percent in the following quarters, the Polish Economic Institute (PIE), an advisory body to the government, has said in a comment on Q3 GDP data.

Poland’s statistical office (GUS) said in a flash estimate on Friday that the country’s seasonally unadjusted GDP increased in Q3 2021 by 5.1 percent year on year.

Jakub Rybacki, an analyst from PIE, said that Polish economic growth was fuelled by rapidly growing consumption and added that the Q3 result was slightly higher than market forecasts of 4.8 percent.

“We will know the full structure of growth in two weeks – we expect a solid increase in both consumer spending (5.8 percent) and investment (6 percent),” Rybacki said.

“High activity in trade and services suggests that consumer spending will remain the main driver of growth,” he added.

PIE foresee a slight acceleration of GDP growth in the fourth quarter. “However, this will be primarily a statistical effect – the comparison will be made to the period of weakening consumer spending due to the (Covid-related – PAP) restrictions and a strong slump in investment,” Rybacki said.

According to PIE, throughout 2021, the economy will grow by about 5 percent. “Thus, GDP will be about 2.4 percent higher than in 2019,” Rybacki said.