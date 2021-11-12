Poland’s GDP rises 5.1 pct y/y in Q3 – stats office

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland’s GDP seasonally unadjusted increased in Q3 2021 by 5.1 percent in real terms year on year, against a drop of 1.5 percent in the same period of 2020, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) said in a flash estimate on Friday.

Poland’s seasonally adjusted Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in Q3 2021 (constant prices at the reference year 2015) increased in real terms by 2.1 percent as compared to the previous quarter and was higher than in the previous year by 5.3 percent.

Economists polled by PAP Biznes expected Q3 GDP to rise by 4.8 percent year on year.

Poland will release its full Q3 GDP report on November 30.