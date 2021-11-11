150,000 people took part in Independence March in Warsaw: organisers

The Independence March, organised in Warsaw on the occasion of the 103rd anniversary of Poland regaining its independence, concluded at 4:00 p.m.. According to the event’s organisers, about 150,000 people took part in it.

At the head of the march were soldiers carrying a huge white and red flag. The numerous participants emphasised that it was a particularly important event for them. They raised their cheers for the heroes of the struggle for Polish independence and expressed their support for the services currently guarding the border with Belarus.

Many foreigners who, as they claimed, “wanted to support the Poles,” also took part in the march.

The march guards reported that there had been a dozen minor incidents on its outskirts, but so far, the services had not reported any serious incidents or scuffles during the event.

The march ended with the presentation of state decorations by President Andrzej Duda on the occasion of the National Independence Day to people involved in the fight for a democratic Poland during the communist era.

123 years of struggle

When on November 11, 1918, WWI officially ended, the Second Polish Republic came into being. It took Poland 123 years to regain independence after being partitioned by the Russian Empire, the Austrian Empire, and the Kingdom of Prussia in 1795.

The crucial turning point to restoring independence was the defeat of all three of the occupying powers in the war. Russia withdrew from the war in 1917, immersed in the confusion of the Bolshevik Revolution and civil war. Austria-Hungary disintegrated and went into decline, and the German Empire bowed to pressure from the forces of the Western Allies. For Poles, this was a unique opportunity to reclaim their independence.

Roman Dmowski, a prominent right-wing spokesman, lobbying for Polish aspirations among the Allied Powers and Józef Piłsudski, emerged as the most prominent figures in the independence struggle. The latter became the Chief of State of the newly restored Poland in 1918. Other prominent statesmen who contributed to regaining independence include: Polish People’s Party leader Wincenty Witos, famous composer Ignacy Jan Paderewski, prominent socialist politician Ignacy Daszyński, and Wojciech Korfanty who fought against the German occupation of the Silesian region.