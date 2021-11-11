Poles owe their freedom to themselves – president on Independence Day

Rafał Guz/PAP

Poles owe their freedom to their own strivings, their courage and deep faith in the restoration of their country, Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Thursday in Warsaw at a ceremony marking Independence Day (Nov. 11) and the 103rd anniversary of Poland’s return to statehood.

“We owe our freedom to ourselves. There was a certain coincidence of events and historical circumstance, and some even called it a miracle, or divine providence. But it also took courage, perseverance and deep faith in Poland’s return to the map,” Duda said in an address at Warsaw’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The President recalled Poland’s turbulent history, and said that despite all adversities the Poles never allowed themselves to be annihilated as a nation and always remained faithful to their traditions and beliefs.

“There were various twists and turns in our history, and lots of armies have trooped across this land, a land all too often steeped in blood, pain, suffering and despair. Frequent efforts were undertaken to destroy our nation, but none ever succeeded… Nothing could destroy us. Neither wars, nor partitions, nor the years when there was no Poland on the map,” Duda said