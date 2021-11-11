Economy built on cheap labour and low costs must go says PM

The Polish prime minister has said a Polish economic model based on cheap labour must be “consigned to oblivion” in the post-pandemic world.

In an in an article published in Ziarul Financiar, a Romanian newspaper, on Thursday, Mateusz Morawiecki outlined his government’s economic policy.

“Poland, as one of the first countries in Europe, has returned to the track of rapid economic growth,” Morawiecki wrote, pointing out that the country’s GDP growth in the second quarter of 2021 exceeded the level from before the pandemic.

In his opinion, the recovery of the Polish economy came faster than expected owing to effective anti-crisis measures introduced by the government.

According to Morawiecki, after the fall of communism, for many years, Poland’s economic growth did not translate into an increase in wages.

“Instead of an economy based on solidarity as its core, we had an economy geared to the domination of capital gains, and therefore destined to generate inequality,” he wrote.

The Polish prime minister added that the government’s flagship programme of economic reforms, dubbed the Polish Deal, should remedy this situation.

The government wants the fruits of growth to be shared fairly so that Polish workers can finally earn wages at the European level, said Morawiecki.

“Therefore, the development model based on lowering labour costs and building the competitiveness of our economy on cheap labour must be consigned to oblivion,” he wrote.

According to Morawiecki, today the economy should be viewed as one of the foundations of security of modern political systems and states.

“As in the first half of the 20th century, the strength of the state was determined by military potential, in the 21st century this strength will be defined by the level of technological advancement,” Morawiecki concluded.