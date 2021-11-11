Lithuanian parliament supports Poland’s defence of EU eastern border

The Lithuanian parliament (Seimas) has expressed official support for Poland defending its own and the EU’s borders.

The draft of the resolution was filed to the parliament on Thursday, November 11 — Poland’s Independence Day with as many as 96 out of 141 MPs voting in favour of it. No one was against and only one MP abstained.

Passed in the context of the ongoing concentration of the large number of migrants on the Belarusian-Polish border, the resolution reads that “the escalation of the situation indicates that the Belarusian regime moves onto active offensive and provocative action.”

The Lithuanian MPs expressed their esteem for the common endeavours at finding a solution to the situation at the EU level, the extension of sanctions to comprise the representatives of the Minsk regime engaged in the organisation of migrant trafficking, and for the reorganisation of the EU’s migration policy.”

The document also stressed the need to “activate a dialogue between the European Commission and Polish authorities with the view to face the challenges in a pragmatic way.”

Presenting the draft on Thursday, Electoral Action of Poles in Lithuania – Christian Families Alliance (EAPL–CFA/AWPL-ZChR) MP Rita Tamaszuniene stressed that “Poland needs support not just in terms of the migration crisis,” expressing her wish “lest we forget about other aspects, thus let us back Poland.”

Last week, over 40 Lithuanian MPs prepared a draft resolution expressing Lithuania’s support for Poland in the context of the ongoing feud with the EU on the rule of law and the judiciary reform. In light of the escalating situation on the Polish (EU)-Belarusian border, the wording of the draft was changed, forfeiting the angle of the EC-Poland dispute to highlight the migrant crisis.