Europol to assist Poland in Belarus border crisis

Experts from Europol’s European Migrant Smuggling Centre (EMSC) are to support Poland in the escalating migration crisis at the country’s border with Belarus, a European Commission spokesperson announced on Thursday.

Poland has been tackling a growing border emergency at its eastern frontier with Belarus, accusing that country’s Alexander Lukashenko regime of deliberately engineering the situation in retaliation for EU sanctions. Areas adjacent to the border have been under a state of emergency since September 2 with hundreds of troops and border guards deployed to maintain border security.

Dana Spinant told a Brussels press conference that at the request of the Polish government, EMSC specialists would support Poland in coping with the situation she said had been created by Belarus at its border.

The European Migrant Smuggling Centre was created at the European police agency following the EU’s 2015 migration crisis and is tasked with coordinating the actions of EU law enforcement agencies against organised crime groups engaged in the large-scale smuggling of migrants into the European Union.