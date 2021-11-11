Sanctions on airlines transporting migrants to Belarus possible: EU official

“The European Union will seek to blacklist airlines that transport to Belarus migrants who later attempt to cross the EU border and will coordinate its planned sanctions against Minsk with the United States,” the European Commission (EC) announced on Thursday.

“It is clear to us that sanctions are the response that should be used with the Belarus regime. The [Commission’s] head has mentioned… that there will be a proposal to extend the current sanctions,” Dana Spinant, the EC’s spokeswoman, said during a regular news briefing.

“The head [of the EC] also said that we would look at legal means to introduce sanctions including blacklisting of certain airlines that are transporting migrants to Belarus to be later pushed on to the border with Poland… We will be aligning practical actions with the United States,” she added.

When asked about Belarus’ threats to stop gas transit from Russia to the EU in response to any new EU sanctions, the Commission’s spokeswoman stressed that “we are not going to be intimidated by any potential action by the Belarus regime using gas as a [blackmail] tool.”

Dana Spinant also told the Brussels press conference that at the request of the Polish government, EMSC specialists would support Poland in coping with the situation she said had been created by Belarus at its border.

The European Migrant Smuggling Centre was created at the European police agency following the EU’s 2015 migration crisis and is tasked with coordinating the actions of EU law enforcement agencies against organised crime groups engaged in the large-scale smuggling of migrants into the European Union.