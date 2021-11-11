Poland reports 19,074 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, 274 deaths

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 19,074 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 274 deaths over the past 24 hours to Thursday morning, against 18,550 cases reported on Wednesday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 12,030 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 11,588 recorded the day prior, including 1,006 patients on ventilators, against the total of 1,587 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 402,311 people are under quarantine. So far 2,764,351 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 39,744,806 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 20,108,723 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.