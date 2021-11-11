Services prevent large group of migrants from breaching border with Belarus

“On Wednesday, in the vicinity of ​​Białowieża, eastern Poland, several hundred migrants attempted to cross the border by force. The attack began with various objects being thrown at the soldiers and an attempt to destroy the fence,” the Ministry of Defense reported on Thursday.

As it was added, the group of migrants trying to force their way into Poland numbered about 150 people and “the soldiers fired warning shots into the air.”

As reported, “after the Border Guard and Police support had reached the place of incident, the situation calmed down” and “the border services of Belarus transported most of the migrants deep into the forest.”

According to the ministry, “at the same time, in the vicinity of Szudziałów, eastern Poland, there was another attack by migrants on a soldier.” He was hit with a branch in the chest, but suffered no harm as a result.

Since the beginning of the year, the Border Guard has recorded nearly 33,000 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border.

The borders of Poland, Latvia and Lithuania have experienced increased migratory pressure in recent months. The countries blame a policy developed by Minsk aimed at destabilising the EU in retaliation for the introduction of sanctions against Lukashenka’s regime. Areas adjacent to Poland’s border with Belarus have been under a state of emergency since September 2.

On Monday, November 11, the media reported about a large group of migrants heading towards the border with Poland. On the same day in the afternoon, the Ministry of the Interior and Administration announced that an attempted illegal crossing by a large group of people had been prevented. Further attempts to cross the border took place in the following days.