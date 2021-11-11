COVID-19: 19,074 new infections in Poland, active cases increasing

The Health Ministry announced 19,074 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 3,162,804 including 319,929 still active. The number of active cases increased from 304,281 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 274 new fatalities – 75 from COVID-19 alone and 199 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland increased to 78,524.

Photo: PolandIN

According to the ministry, 402,311 people are quarantined and 2,764,351 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 319,929 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Thursday a total of 39,744,806 vaccine doses have been administered and 20,108,723 people have been fully vaccinated.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 1,006 out of 1,587 available.

Photo: PolandIN

As of Thursday morning, as many as 252,297,094 coronavirus cases, 5,091,461 deaths and 228,317,650 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 47,647,745, India has the second most with 34,401,670 cases and Brazil third with 21,911,382.