Tusk calls for European unity in tackling Poland-Belarus border tensions

Adam Warżawa/PAP

Donald Tusk, the leader of the European People’s Party (EPP) and of Poland’s main opposition party Civic Platform, has appealed to European leaders to put differences aside in the face of the crisis on the EU’s external borders.

The EU has accused Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian leader, of sending people fleeing the Middle East to Minsk and then onto the borders of Poland, Lithuania and other Baltic states in an alleged attempt to destabilise the bloc.

Thousands of Middle Eastern migrants have become trapped in Belarus camping on the Belarusian side of the EU’s external borders raising new security concerns for the union. Many of them have made multiple attempts to force their way into Poland.

“I am addressing you, the leaders of EU Member States with an earnest appeal for full solidarity with Poland and Lithuania in the face of the growing crisis on the border with Belarus,” Tusk wrote in a letter published on Twitter on Wednesday.

“Irrespective of your views regarding migration and your evaluation of the internal situation in Poland, we must, I underline, we must, as a political community, use all available means of pressure in order to contain the escalation of tension on the Eastern border of the (European) Union,” he continued.

He added that the fundamental security and protection of the EU community are at stake and that the situation could get out of control at any moment.

“There is no more time nor space for hesitation,” Tusk wrote calling for “tough decisions vis-a-vis Minsk and support for Poland and Lithuania.”

“Lack of reaction or postponing will only embolden the provocateurs and their protectors and may lead to dramatic, difficult to predict consequences,” he warned.