Belarus helps migrants enter Poland illegally, Polish Border Guard says

The Belarusian security services are helping migrants to get to Poland and the EU illegally, the Polish Border Guard tweeted on Wednesday.

The Border Guard also released several videos appearing to back their claims.

Poland has been struggling to stem a flow of Middle Eastern and African migrants channelled to the border by the Belarusian state, allegedly under the promise they will be able to live in the EU.

One of the videos shows civilians with backpacks running along the barbed wire border fence with Belarus accompanied by uniformed people.

“This is another example of the guiding of immigrants by the Belarusian security services and the cooperation of foreigners with these services in order to get to Poland and the EU illegally,” the Border Guard wrote on Twitter.

Another video posted shows a delivery truck with a trailer pulling up to a large group of people camping on the Belarusian side, behind the barbed wire fence.

“Belarusians establish and maintain an encampment similar to that in Usnarz (on the Belarusian side of the Polish-Belarusian border – PAP) only many times larger,” the Border Guard wrote.

“All the people gathered there have one goal – to get to Germany by crossing the EU’s external border… they are not looking for protection in Poland,” they said.

On Monday, several attempts were made by migrants to force the border en masse in the region of the village of Kuznica.

Polish security services have managed to repel their first attempts to break through the frontier but the migrants have set up camp there.