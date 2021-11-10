Nato countries stand by Poland in Belarus migrant crisis, Nato says

Bartłomiej Zborowski/PAP

Nato’s members are in full solidarity with Poland and other alliance countries affected by the migrant crisis caused by Belarus, officials from Nato headquarters told PAP on Wednesday.

Poland had earlier in the day briefed the North Atlantic Council on the situation on its border with Belarus, Nato officials said.

A large group of migrants who hoped to enter the EU via Poland is now camped on the Belarusian side near the Kuznica border crossing having tried to force entry into Poland on Monday.

The Nato officials said Belarus bears responsibility for the crisis, and that the Lukashenko regime’s use of migrants as a hybrid tactic is inhumane, illegal and unacceptable.

They added that Nato continues to monitor the situation closely and stands ready to further assist its allies, and maintain safety and security in the region.

Lukashenko, the Belarusian president, stands accused of intentionally trying to create a new migrant crisis in Europe in retaliation for sanctions that Brussels has imposed on Minsk.