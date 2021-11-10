EC, US presidents agree Belarus border crisis invoked by ‘authoritarian regime’

“We absolutely agree that the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border is a hybrid attack oriented at destabilisation, but this attack will fail. We will protect our democracies,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday after meeting with US president Joe Biden in the White House.

The head of the European Commission stated that the situation on the EU’s border with Belarus was not a “migration crisis” but an attempt to destabilise Belarus’ neighbours by an authoritarian regime. She announced that the new, extended EU sanctions would be directed against both entities and persons associated with Alyaksandr Lukashenka.

She stressed that the situation at the border was a problem not only for Poland but for the entire European Union. The president added that the EU intends to talk to the countries of the Middle East in order to stop the departures of migrants to Belarus.

EU facing potential new migration route

Josep Borrell, the EU high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, told a debate at the European Parliament on Wednesday that the bloc is dealing with a potential new migration route due to the migrant crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border.

Poland, Lithuania and Latvia have come under increasing migratory pressure on their borders with Belarus in recent months due to what they claim is a “hybrid war” being waged by the Belarusian state aimed at destabilising the EU in retaliation for sanctions.

Addressing the European Parliament, Mr Borrell said the Belarusian government was using people as tools to achieve political ends and that the migrant crisis on the EU’s external borders represented a possible new migration route into the EU.

He said pictures of the situation were shocking and that it might escalate. He also informed the house that European Commission Vice-President Margaritas Schinas would discuss the issue with government officials of Iraq and Turkey as well as other countries.