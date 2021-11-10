Central bank wants to support gov’t in building nuclear power plants

Poland’s central bank NBP is ready to support the government in developing nuclear energy in the country within the scope of its mandate, NBP’s head Adam Glapiński wrote in an article for the Wszystko Co Najważniejsze website.

According to Mr Glapiński, limiting the role of coal in Poland’s energy mix would require building “a stable energy source” and this could only be achieved with nuclear power plants.

At the same time, he admitted that investments in the nuclear energy sector in Poland would pose a serious financial challenge. “The government plans to significantly increase financial means for the energy transition via the Just Transition Fund and is supported by revenues from fees for CO2 emission allowances. Support from foreign investors also seems possible,” he went on to say.

The law on the NBP states that the basic goal of the central bank is to maintain stable prices while supporting the government’s economic policy, provided that this does not limit the basic goal of the central bank.

In 2020, for the first time in Poland’s modern history, coal accounted for only 65 percent of total electricity generation.

The Polish programme on nuclear energy (PPEJ) foresees building up to 9 GW of NPP in Poland with the first reactor expected in 2033. The cost of the programme is estimated at PLN 140 bn (EUR 30.4 bn) with Poland covering around half of it. The other half is expected to be covered by a potential foreign investor.