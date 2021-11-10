Poland to buy 300 used Cougar armoured cars from USA

Rafał Guz/PAP

Poland is to purchase 300 used Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) Cougar 4×4 military vehicles from the United States, Poland’s defence minister announced on Wednesday.

Mariusz Blaszczak said the vehicles would reach the Polish army in 2022 as part of a contract of an undisclosed value that includes logistics and training.

“They are tested vehicles, used in the US Army for many years and on many foreign missions. Thanks to an accelerated procedure, they will reach us in 2022. The contract also covers a logistics and training package,” Blaszczak wrote on Twitter.

MRAPs are a type of armoured military vehicle with increased mine resistance. The vehicles the defence minister mentioned are familiar to Polish soldiers who served in Afghanistan.