Merkel calls on Putin to exert pressure on Minsk over migration crisis

During telephone consultations regarding the current situation on the Polish-Belarusian border, German Chancellor Angela Merkel asked Vladimir Putin to exert pressure on the Minsk regime, responsible for the migration crisis.

Chancellor Merkel addressed President Putin with the unequivocal suggestion that the use of migrants by the regime of Alexander Lukashenko in a hybrid war with the European Union is “inhuman and unacceptable”.

In response, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested to German Chancellor Angela Merkel that the European Union member countries discuss the migrant crisis on the Belarus-Poland border directly with Minsk, his office has announced.

German media noted that Chancellor Merkel’s use of “gentle persuasion” tactics against the Kremlin would not solve the migration crisis.

“Putin will not give up actions that destabilise the EU, which, in turn, should not be bound to old patterns of thinking,” reads the daily “Bild”.

Earlier, the German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer appealed to Brussels to support Poland in securing the border with Belarus. Warsaw’s actions in the fight against illegal migration were also praised by the head of the Austrian Ministry of the Interior, Karl Nehammer.

On Wednesday, Heiko Maas, the German Foreign Minister, spoke in favour of tightening sanctions against Minsk. “Nobody will contribute to Lukashenka’s perfidious games with impunity,” said the SPD politician. Lars Klingbeil, the party’s designated head, also spoke in a similar vein.