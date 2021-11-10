Rock Rachon: Gravity of situation on border with Belarus gains EU recognition

The EU reaction to the growing crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border, its future policy regarding the migration issues, as well as possible scenarios of what would be the next move of Russia and Belarus in response to the recent developments were the topics of the latest Rock Rachon episode.

The Polish defence of its eastern border with Belarus from the hybrid warfare waged by the Belarusian and Russian states has finally drawn international attention. Poland gained support from all the European countries, who point out that the country is protecting the EU eastern frontier, while the EU officials started to call for firm actions to help strengthen the border as soon as possible.

In recent days, the violation on the Polish border with the use of groups of migrants drawn to Belarus from the Middle East has escalated into an all-out coordinated assault. However, the representatives of the Belarussian regime claim to be innocent and that they are not the ones to bring in the migrants. According to them, it is Poland who is responsible for the crisis.

Bernhard Zimniok is a German politician, businessman and former military man, who’s worked at the German embassies in Syria and Pakistan as a political specialist

Beata Górka-Winter is an analyst, academic and international security expert. She is the author of over a hundred publications in the field of security policy.

Robert Pszczel is an independent security policy expert, Senior Fellow at The Casimir Pulaski Foundation, member of the Polish Diplomatic Review editorial board at the Polish Institute of International Affairs and former Director of NATO Information Office in Moscow.

Matthew Tyrmand is a Polish-American economist, publicist and social activist writing for “Do Rzeczy” and “Wprost” weeklies.