EC head to discuss Poland-Belarus border crisis with Biden

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission (EC), will discuss the Polish-Belarusian border migration crisis with US President Joe Biden on Wednesday, EC spokeswoman has announced.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Dana Spinant said that von der Leyen and Biden will cover a range of topics related to the EU-US partnership.

In particular, they will refer to the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border, she said.

Poland has been struggling to stem a wave of migrants trying to cross the Polish eastern border from Belarus. Warsaw accuses Minsk of encouraging thousands of migrants from the Middle East and Africa to come to Belarus and storm EU borders under a false promise of easy access to the EU.

On Tuesday, the Polish prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, said Russia is the true mastermind behind the migration crisis, which triggered a harsh response from the Kremlin.