Poland calls for EU summit on situation at border with Belarus

PAP has learned from its EU sources that Poland’s permanent representative to the EU has asked Brussels to organise a special summit on the migrant crisis at the Polish-Belarusian border.

According to PAP, Andrzej Sados said at a meeting of ambassadors of the EU 27 in Brussels that Poland saw the urgent need to resolve the situation at the highest political level and called for an extraordinary EU summit in the form of a video conference.

The Polish ambassador also said that in the spirit of solidarity strong and sustained political support from the EU is needed, and the adoption of a fifth package of sanctions against Belarus should be accelerated. He also emphasised that the EU had to start working on the next steps so that the Community was prepared for further escalation.

The Polish diplomat added that Poland welcomed the readiness expressed by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, to investigate how to act against air carriers from outside Belarus, who contribute to the hostile actions of Alexander Lukashenko towards the EU.

According to PAP, the ambassadors of Lithuania and Latvia, countries also deeply affected by the border crisis, spoke strongly at the meeting on the situation at the external borders of the EU. The German ambassador, in turn, asked a number of questions to the European Commission about what it intends to do in response to the crisis on the EU’s eastern border.