Kremlin scorns Polish PM’s migration crisis accusations

The Kremlin has termed the Polish prime minister’s claims of Russia’s responsibility for the migration crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border as “irresponsible and unacceptable.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the statement on Wednesday, a day after Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, accused Moscow of pursuing an imperial policy and instigating a migration crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border.

Morawiecki said in parliament on Tuesday that “Russia’s imperial policy is progressing and Moscow’s subsequent steps are spread over time.”

The accusations triggered an angry response from the Kremlin.

“We consider the Polish prime minister’s words that it is Russia that bears responsibility for the situation as irresponsible and unacceptable,” Peskov told a press briefing. “This statement is totally irresponsible and unacceptable,” he reiterated.

Russia’s news agency Tass quoted Peskov as saying that a potential decision to close the Polish-Belarusian border will be “an attempt to stifle Belarus.”

Poland has been struggling to stem a wave of migrants trying to cross the Polish eastern border from Belarus. Warsaw accuses Minsk of encouraging thousands of migrants from the Middle East and Africa to come to Belarus and storm EU borders under a false promise of easy access to the EU.