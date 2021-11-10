This is a political crisis purposefully triggered: PM on border situation

“This is a political crisis triggered with a special purpose – to destabilise the situation in the European Union,” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday at a conference following a meeting with Charles Michel, the head of the European Council, commenting on the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border.

“Today we are defending not only the Polish-Belarusian border. Today we are defending the eastern flank of the European Union and the eastern border of NATO,” he pointed out, stressing that “by defending our borders, we are fulfilling our allied obligations and we want our allies to do exactly the same.”

Mateusz Morawiecki emphasised that it is necessary to work out appropriate solutions together, “so that Poland and the European Union remain safe, so that we can develop peacefully, as in recent years.”

“We want to cooperate with Russia, with Belarus, but we want to cooperate not with a gun to the head, but with countries that are democratic and countries that do not use political blackmail,” he emphasised.

After the meeting, Charles Michel announced a discussion on the construction of infrastructure at the borders that would better protect the EU and the possibilities of financing it.

“The situation is serious and we need to act quickly,” he said, stressing that “in the face of such a hybrid attack, we must act firmly and together.”

He announced that in “the coming days” the Council, together with the Member States and the European Commission, will consider the possibilities of action that “would have a significant and real impact on the situation.”