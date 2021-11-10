Poland expects further migrant waves from Belarus, official warns

Marcin Onufryjuk/PAP

More migrant groups in Belarus are being prepared to force the Polish border, a Polish security official said on Wednesday, commenting a mounting migration crisis on both countries’ common frontier.

Asked about the current situation on the border, Stanislaw Zaryn, the director of Poland’s National Security Department, said in a radio interview that it was “dynamic,” with the crisis threatening to spread along the border.

From Monday, Poland has been suffering mass entry attempts by Middle Eastern migrants from Belarus. The situation has seriously escalated a several-month crisis in the area, in which Belarus has been intentionally pushing migrants into Poland in a move to destabilise the EU.

Zaryn said Poland expected further attempts to force its border in the coming days as new migrant groups in Belarus were reportedly being formed for the purpose.

He added that according to latest reports the migrants were being divided into groups, which could mean crossings will now be attempted at more points along the frontier.

“We are facing a serious escalation of the problem, and will have to cope with decidedly bigger challenges in the coming days,” Zaryn said.

He added that according to Polish intelligence between 10 and 15 thousand migrants were currently in Belarus.