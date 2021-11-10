Number of new job offers in Poland increased in October

The number of new job offers in Poland went up by 34.8 percent year on year – a report by the Grant Thornton and Element company has shown.

“There were 323,970 new offers registered in October,” the authors of the report wrote.

They added that October was the fourth consecutive month in which the number of new jobs was higher than in the same period of 2019.

“This indicates that the labour market has more than made up for the losses caused by the fight against coronavirus,” the authors of the report concluded.