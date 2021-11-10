Belarus does not take note of our warnings: MFA official

“Belarus does not take note of our warnings… its policy potentially leads all of us to the brink of catastrophe,” Łukasz Jasina, a spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said on Wednesday. He added that by the end of the week there should be information on further sanctions against Belarus.

In an interview with Polish public broadcaster TVP info, Mr Jasina pointed out that the border cannot be defended solely by military forces or officers. He indicated that, above all, Poland tries to be in constant contact with its NATO allies and partners in the EU.

“We are also in contact with the country, through which we all have this problem. The charge d’affaires of the Republic of Belarus still resides in Warsaw. Our charge d’affaires is in Minsk. This is not a communication with which we would all be satisfied. Belarus does not take note of our warnings, reservations that its policy potentially leads all of us to the brink of catastrophe,” he reported.

Asked what effects the Polish side expects from talks with the countries of origin of the migrants, such as Iraq, Saudi Arabia and Turkey, he replied that, first of all, restrictions on illegal immigration waves and restrictions on flights from those countries.

Mr Jasina, when asked when to expect a decision on sanctions and on the halt of flights from the Middle East to Belarus, said that “the information will be ready to be delivered to the public by the end of this week.”

The borders of Poland, Latvia and Lithuania have experienced increased migratory pressure in recent months. The countries blame a policy developed by Minsk aimed at destabilising the EU. Areas adjacent to Poland’s border with Belarus have been under a state of emergency since September 2.

On Monday morning, the media reported about a large group of migrants heading towards the border with Poland. In the afternoon, the Ministry of the Interior and Administration announced that an attempted illegal crossing by a large group of people had been prevented. Further attempts to cross the border took place later on Monday and Tuesday, as recordings showed how a group of migrants destroyed the border fortifications, throwing logs on them.

According to the Polish Border Guard, more than 30,000 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border have been prevented since August.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister mateusz Morawiecki stressed that the migration crisis was orchestrated by Russian president Vladimir Putin. In response to his words, Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin’s spokesman, said on Wednesday that Russia deems these accusations “irresponsible and unacceptable.”