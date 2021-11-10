Group of migrants detained in fake ambulance

A total of eighteen migrants and two Poles who were transporting them in a fake ambulance, were detained by the Police in the municipality of Wieliczki, Warmińsko-Mazurskie province, northern Poland.

The police reported that the appearance and equipment of an ambulance caught the attention of officers so they pulled it over.

The front seats were taken by two Poles, citizens of Warsaw, in protective suits. But they were not healthcare workers nor transporting a COVID-19 infected patient.

In the loading space there were eighteen migrants, who illegally entered Poland. The spokeswoman of the local guard announced that the young men are Iraqi nationals. They were placed in a migrant facility in Gołdap and the appropriate procedures concerning them have started.

Two Poles will be charged with aiding an illegal border crossing, which is punishable with up to eight years in prison.