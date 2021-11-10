Poland reports 18,550 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, 269 deaths

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 18,550 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 269 deaths over the past 24 hours to Wednesday morning, against 13,644 cases reported on Tuesday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 11,588 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 11,010 recorded the day prior, including 951 patients on ventilators, against the total of 1,529 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 343,539 people are under quarantine. So far 2,761,194 people have recovered.