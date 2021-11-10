COVID-19: 18,550 new infections in Poland, active cases increasing

The Health Ministry announced 18,550 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 3,143,725 including 304,281 still active. The number of active cases increased from 288,741 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 269 new fatalities – 76 from COVID-19 alone and 193 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland increased to 78,250.

According to the ministry, 343,539 people are quarantined and 2,761,194 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 304,281 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

The ministry has not yet published Wednesday’s data regarding vaccination in Poland.

As of Tuesday, a total of 39,528,986 vaccine doses have been administered and 20,072,598 people have been fully vaccinated.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 951 out of 1,529 available.

As of Wednesday morning, as many as 251,683,072 coronavirus cases, 5,082,478 deaths and 227,866,023 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 47,536,536, India has the second most with 34,386,786 cases and Brazil third with 21,897,025.