Police record two new illegal crossings of Polish-Belarusian border

“The night from Tuesday to Wednesday in the illegal immigrants camp near Kuźnica (eastern Poland) passed calmly,” Police from Podlaskie province reported on Wednesday. There were illegal crossings of the border with Belarus by large groups of foreigners in two other places.

Tomasz Krupa, a spokesman for the province’s police, reported on Wednesday morning that two illegal crossings of large groups of migrants had been recorded. The police managed to detain more than 50 people involved.

According to the Border Guard, the fences at the border were forcefully breached in both cases.

Mr Krupa added that in Kuźnica, where migrants are currently camping, the night passed calmly. The police published a short video on their social media, recorded after dark, showing a police cordon on the border line, and behind a barbed wire fence – burning fires and people next to them.

The Border Guard previously reported that there could be about 800 people in the camp.

On Tuesday police detained two German citizens who tried to smuggle three Syrians, who had crossed the border illegally, in their car.

According to police data, 258 such ‘couriers’ have been detained in the Podlaskie province since the beginning of the migration crisis. Overall the detainees had attempted to smuggle a total of 1,068 people in their cars.

As the Border Guard reported on Wednesday, “there were 599 attempts to illegally cross the border from Belarus to Poland on Tuesday.” It was added that officers detained 9 people, mostly Lebanese nationals.