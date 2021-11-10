EU in conflict over funding of Poland-Belarus border barrier – source

The EU’s top executive and policy-making bodies seem to disagree about whether the EU should finance the construction of a barrier at the EU’s border with Belarus, PAP has learnt from a source in Brussels.

According to a PAP source, the European Commission (EC), the EU’s executive arm, and the European Council, a policy body made up of EU member states’ heads of government, have conflicting opinions on the issue. EC President Ursula von der Leyen does not approve of such a move, while European Council President Charles Michel wants to hold a debate on the matter, the source said.

The issue of funding border barriers was brought up at a European Council summit in October. At a closed-door meeting, some leaders of EU member states criticised von der Leyen for her stern opposition to barriers. However, the EC head did not yield, saying the EU would not finance “barbed wire and walls” in order to stem the inflow of migrants.

However, as the migrant crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border escalates, the issue has reignited EU debates.

In October, a group of 12 EU member states – including Poland, Lithuania and Latvia, the three countries most affected by the current crisis – have called upon the EC to fund border barriers.

“Why should Poland or the Baltic states finance the construction of such physical barriers? After all, it is the common external border of the whole European Union,” an EU diplomat told PAP.

A debate on the subject could take place at an EU summit in December, but due to the recent escalation of the crisis there have been proposals to hold a special summit earlier.

Poland, Lithuania and Latvia have accused the government of Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian president, of bringing migrants from the Middle East and Africa, and then pushing them across the EU border in an effort to destabilise the EU in retaliation for sanctions that Brussels has imposed on Minsk.

On Tuesday, the Polish prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, said Russia is the true mastermind behind the migration crisis.