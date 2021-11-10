EU plans to hit Belarus with further sanctions over border crisis

Wiktor Dąbkowski/PAP

The EU is currently working on the swift adoption of a further package of sanctions against representatives of the Belarusian regime and entities responsible for the migrant crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border.

An EU source told PAP that “work on the sanctions accelerated after the escalation of the situation at the Polish-Belarusian border. There is a chance that they will be adopted during a Monday meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels”.

According to unofficial information, about 30 people and entities are to be sanctioned.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called on Member States on Monday to finally approve an extended system of sanctions against the Belarusian authorities responsible for a hybrid attack on the EU’s external borders.

She also indicated that the EU would investigate how to impose sanctions on third-country airlines involved in people smuggling.

The EC president added that she had talked with the Polish, Lithuanian and Latvian Prime Ministers to express the solidarity of other EU countries and discuss the measures that the EU could take to support these countries in their efforts to deal with this crisis.