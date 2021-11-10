EU discusses further sanctions on Belarus: source

“EU countries are currently working on the swift adoption of another package of sanctions against the representatives of the Belarusian regime and entities responsible for the crisis at the border. However, Brussels has stated that after their adoption, work on the next sanction package against Minsk will begin,” Polish Press Agency (PAP) sources reported.

“Work on sanctions accelerated after the escalation of the situation at the Polish-Belarusian border. There is a chance that they will be adopted at Monday’s meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels,” they said.

According to unofficial information obtained by the PAP, about 30 persons and entities responsible for fueling the border crisis, including the Belarusian airline Belavia, are to be sanctioned.

The media indicate that the restrictions imposed on senior Belarusian officials have not been sufficiently effective so far in undermining Alyaksandr Lukashenka’s rule, hence the conviction in Brussels that they need to be tightened.

Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the European Commission, called on Member States on Monday to finally approve an extended system of sanctions against the Belarusian authorities responsible for a hybrid attack on the Union’s external borders.

She also indicated that the EU would investigate how to impose sanctions on third-country airlines smuggling people.

She also said that she had talked with the Prime Ministers of Poland, Lithuania and Latvia to express the solidarity of other EU countries and discuss measures that the EU could take to support them in their efforts to deal with the crisis.

In response to the recent events on the Polish-Belarusian border, the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) called for the de-escalation of tension and called for the security and respect of human rights of migrants.

“UNHCR and IOM are calling for “an urgent resolution” to the confrontational situation along with “immediate and unhindered access” to humanitarian assistance and other forms of protection… It is “imperative to prevent further loss of life” and to treat migrants and refugees humanely, it should be “the highest priority,” the UN News website wrote.