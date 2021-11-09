European Council’s head calls on EU to take ‘firm actions’ as regards Belarus

Charles Michel, the head of the European Council called on the EU to take firm actions in response to the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border. “We started a debate on the EU financing of the border infrastructure. It has to be implemented immediately,” he said in Berlin on Tuesday.

“We are facing a brutal hybrid attack on EU borders,” said Mr Michel, adding that Belarus cynically uses migrants for political purposes. “The borders of Poland and the Baltic states are the borders of the EU. One for all and all for one,” he added.

“At the last European Council session, we condemned (…) and decided to respond (…) to these attacks. We asked the European Commission to propose all necessary measures that are in line with EU law, international obligations and fundamental rights,” the Council head stated.

On Wednesday, Mr Michel will visit Poland to discuss the migration crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border with the Polish prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki.

“The meeting will be part of the consultations conducted by Poland with the Member States and EU institutions in the context of a hybrid threat from Belarus,” the government’s spokesman Piotr Müller said.

“The visit of Mr Michel is an expression of a certain solidarity of the European Union in this area,” he stated.

“I will try to convince Mr Michel and the EC president Ursula von der Leyen to make this aid for the construction of the fence as tangible as possible, we would certainly not mind receiving it,” PM Morawiecki stated. At the same time, as he said, “we shall not be subject to any blackmail.”

“If there are any conditions on that side, of course we will continue our efforts to strengthen security on the eastern border on our own,” the PM said.

Mateusz Morawiecki also announced that Poland would request tightening of sanctions against Belarus at the next meeting of the European Council.

“As far as further economic blockades and transport blockades are concerned, we are ready – and let [Alyaksandr] Lukashenka’s regime hear it – for an escalation of this type. We have further economic sanctions up our sleeve. If not at EU level, we will also implement them on our quite long border,” the PM said in response to a question about the retaliation measures taken against Belarus.