Energy dependence on Russia is German foreign policy’s biggest problem: daily

“The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and the related energy dependence on Russia is the biggest problem of German foreign policy,” the German “Süddeutsche Zeitung” daily wrote, stressing that Berlin must free itself from “fatal dependence” on Russian gas.

“Such dependence already existed during the Cold War, but it was argued at the time that the supplier and customer needed each other and should separate business from politics in their own interest,” the daily added.

“Germany needs Russian gas and Russia needs German money, but the Russian president thinks strategically and puts the issue of income in the background,” it emphasised, adding that the country “has long been implementing the strategy of dividing the European Union, isolating individual countries and thus breaking the strongest European defence: economic unity.”

As pointed out by the daily, “the most important target of this destabilisation policy is Germany, because the country has the greatest influence in Europe, and its society and politics are divided in perception of Russia.”

“Germany must free itself from dependence on Russia by finding other sources of supply, alternative energy sources, firmness in interpreting the supply contract and finally the political decision to close the pipeline,” it assessed.

“Ukraine is not the only potential target of the Russian gas policy, but Germany is also falling into disastrous dependence. The problem is by no means diminishing,” the daily concluded.