Swimming: Poles return from fruitful European Championships

Poland’s 16-person representation in swimming returned from the European Championships in Kazan, Russia, with eight medals: two golds, two silvers and four bronzes.

Swimming: Record-breaking Tchórz grabs gold at European Championships

“After 10 years we come back from the European Championships not only with eight medals, also with personal records, Polish records, junior records, so these were very important championships for us,” said Otylia Jędrzejczak, the new head of the Polish Swimming Federation.

Alicja Tchórz took gold in the 100-metre medley, setting a new record for Poland. Gold was also won by Radosław Kawęcki. In the final 200-metre backstroke race the Pole proved to be a real challenge for his rivals.

Katarzyna Wasick-Wilk won two silver medals in the 50 and 100-metre crawl race.

The bronze was taken by Paweł Juraszek and Jakub Majerski, as well as the women’s and mixed 4×50 metres freestyle relay.

“I am proud of the entire representation, I am proud of how they started, what approach they had and I believe that in the future we will be able to celebrate further successes,” Ms Jędrzejczak added.

The next occasion to repeat the success will be at the World Championships in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, in mid-December.