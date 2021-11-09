Polish defence attache in Minsk called to Belarusian MoD

The defence attache at the Polish embassy in Minsk was summoned to the Belarusian Ministry of Defence, Łukasz Jasina, a Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman announced on Tuesday. He said the move was being treated as retaliation for the Polish foreign ministry’s actions a day earlier.

A large group of migrants are camped on the Belarusian side of the Polish border having tried to force entry into Poland on Monday. Attempts to force the border en masse were prevented by Polish soldiers and border guards. Warsaw blames the escalating migration situation at the border on a deliberate policy by Alyaksandr Lukashenka’s regime in retaliation for EU sanctions.

The head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen called on EU member states in a Monday statement to finally confirm a wide-ranging system of sanctions on the Minsk regime in response to what she called a “hybrid attack.”

Meanwhile, the European Council’s head Charles Michel also called on Belarus to observe international law and said the EU would not accept the instrumentalisation of migrants for political ends. He is due to visit Warsaw on Wednesday to discuss further steps with top Polish authorities. The spokesman of the Polish government announced that Mr Michel will meet Mateusz Morawiecki, Poland’s PM.

Many EU member states have expressed solidarity with Poland, including the Baltic states of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

On Tuesday, France accused the Belarusian regime of seeking to destabilise the European Union by organising “migrant smuggling” through its external borders. The ministry also expressed solidarity with Poland.

Anne–Claire Legendre, the spokeswoman of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said France was “ready to consider strengthening measures” against the Belarusian authorities and against “the people and entities involved in this trafficking in human beings.”

The Hungarian Justice Minister Judit Varga also expressed her solidarity with Poland and called on the EU to take appropriate steps.

Migrants’ unprecedented attacks on the Polish border remind us to 2015 when HUN faced similar pressure. Eurocrats then criticized us for building a fence but Brussels must understand: physical barrier is an effective tool. Time for the EU to finance such measures!#StandWithPoland

A similar message was expressed by Wendy Morton, the UK’s deputy Foreign Minister.

The UK stands in solidarity with Poland – the migrant crisis engineered by the Lukashenko regime is the latest in a series of abhorrent attempts to undermine our European partners.

We have imposed successive sanctions and will continue to hold the regime to account.

